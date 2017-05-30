Newsletter Subscription


Tuesday, May 30, 2017

Mercury Receives $4M Order for Advanced Defense Application

Mercury Systems, Inc. announced it received a $4M order from a leading defense prime contractor for an advanced defense application. The order was booked in the Company’s fiscal 2017 fourth quarter.

“With this order, Mercury is delivering on its commitment to provide state-of-the-art radio frequency solutions required for our military forces to maintain a strategic and tactical advantage,” says Charlie Leader, Senior Vice President of Mercury’s Advanced Microelectronic Solutions group. “Our customers and our warfighters can count on Mercury’s next generation business model to continue delivering advanced commercial technology innovations that matter to the defense industry.”


Source : Mercury Systems, Inc.

Published on ASDNews: May 30, 2017

 

