Port Security Conference 2017

19 June, 2017 - 20 June, 2017, London, United Kingdom

Sea ports remain the most viable access point for international trade. Billions of tonnes of cargo and millions of passengers traverse the oceans each year with over 90% of trade moving through the major ports and sea lanes.



Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference

In order to ensure the safety and security of that vital economic blood line, individual ports are responsible for the protection of cargo, people and property. However, the often large sizes of ports and the proliferation of potential threats means that this cannot be achieved with guards and fences alone.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global and Chinese Security Glass Industry, 2017 Market Research Report

To reduce costs, save vital manpower and overall enhance security measures, technology is key; smart access points, integrated surveillance and tracking networks, computer systems and collaborative training and preparedness allow port authorities and port facility managers to properly defend and manage the sea ports and their importance to global trade.

Our 8th Annual Port Security conference will take place on the 19th and 20th June 2017 and will bring together major sea port security operators alongside world leading solution providers to find the right solutions to the most important security challenges faced at major container ports.



Benefits of Attending

A complete focus on security technology from access point control to non-intrusive cargo inspection and sophisticated CCTV systems

Explore the most important topics to date such as Cyber resilience and security automation

Major Sea ports from Europe, USA, Middle East and Asia will be in attendance

Interact with key decision makers at the heart of developing security capabilities

Meet with cutting edge solution providers showcasing their state of the art security technology

Plus One Interactive Half-Day Post-Conference Workshop | Wednesday 21st June 2017

A Devil's Advocate Approach to Port Security

Hosted by: Captain John Dalby, CEO, Marine Risk Management/Globalert Africa

9.00am - 12.40pm

Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference

Speakers

Anderson Fagundes , Port Facility Security Coordinator, Port of Santos - Santos Brasil

, Port Facility Security Coordinator, Port of Santos - Santos Brasil Anthony Rix , Company Director, Ocean Matrix Ltd

, Company Director, Ocean Matrix Ltd Chief Inspector (Ret'd) John Salisbury-Jones , Former Head of Traffic and Transport Control , Metropolitan Police Service

, Former Head of Traffic and Transport Control , Metropolitan Police Service Chris Jones , Managing Director, MAROPS

, Managing Director, MAROPS Chris Trelawny , Head, Maritime Security Section, International Maritime Organisation

, Head, Maritime Security Section, International Maritime Organisation Colin Hitchcock, Harbour Master and Head of ISPS Security, London Gateway

Harbour Master and Head of ISPS Security, London Gateway David Attard, Head of Maritime Security Compliance , Malta Transport Authority

Head of Maritime Security Compliance , Malta Transport Authority Drew Schneider , Assistant Director of Security, Port Of Long Beach

, Assistant Director of Security, Port Of Long Beach Eric Trest , Biometrics Branch Chief, Naval Criminal Investigative Service

, Biometrics Branch Chief, Naval Criminal Investigative Service Giles Noakes , Head of Security, BIMCO

, Head of Security, BIMCO Hugh Boyes , Principal Fellow, Cyber Security Centre, University Of Warwick

, Principal Fellow, Cyber Security Centre, University Of Warwick John Dalby , CEO, Marine Risk Management

, CEO, Marine Risk Management Juan Martin , Security and Safety Manager, Port Authority of Vigo

, Security and Safety Manager, Port Authority of Vigo Mike Jones , Identity Dominance System Technical Lead, Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division

, Identity Dominance System Technical Lead, Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division Nigel Furlong , Head of Resilience Planning, Transport for London

, Head of Resilience Planning, Transport for London Risto Talas , Visiting Lecture, City, University of London

, Visiting Lecture, City, University of London Stephen Reid , Chief Officer, Belfast Harbour Police

, Chief Officer, Belfast Harbour Police Susanne Nieuwdorp , Security Coordinator, Port of Rotterdam

, Security Coordinator, Port of Rotterdam Wayne Evans , Health, Safety & Security Manager, Milford Haven Port Authority

Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference

Source : ASDEvents