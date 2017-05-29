Newsletter Subscription


Monday, May 29, 2017

Elbit to Provide an Array of Ground Electronic Intelligence Capabilities to a European Country

  • An Important achievement for Elbit Systems in the field of ground intelligence

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT and TASE: ESLT) ("Elbit Systems") announced today that it was awarded a contract, in an amount of approximately $390 million, to supply an array of ground electronic intelligence capabilities to a European country.

The contract, which includes various intelligence capabilities, as well as communications and command and control solutions, will be performed over a three-year period.


Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, President and CEO of Elbit Systems said: "Our wide and synergetic range of capabilities allows us to provide our customers with a unique and high quality solution, creating a force multiplier. As in other projects, we once again are providing the customer with a unique intelligence solution, based on cutting-edge technologies, operational know-how and experience'.

Source : Elbit Systems Ltd. - view original press release

Published on ASDNews: May 28, 2017

 

