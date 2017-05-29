NGC Plans for New Growth in Moss Point, Mississippi Facility

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC), which recently extended its lease in Moss Point, will bring new high-tech manufacturing jobs to the region.

In April 2004, Northrop Grumman broke ground in Moss Point with site construction beginning in 2005. In April 2006, Northrop Grumman contributed to aerospace industry growth in south Mississippi when the ribbon was cut on the 101,000 square-foot facility. The company celebrated its 10 year anniversary at the site in 2016.





Moss Point is an important manufacturing center for Northrop Grumman. Gulf Coast employees continue to manufacture rotary and fixed wing autonomous systems that support the United States and its global allies. Northrop Grumman expects to create approximately 60 new jobs focusing on a range of programs at the facility in the coming years.

“Our customers depend on the skilled employees in Moss Point to help produce some of the most innovative products in the world,” said Kevin Mitchell, vice president, global operations, Northrop Grumman. “Northrop Grumman has a strong partnership with the Mississippi Development Authority, the Jackson County Economic Development Foundation, the Jackson County Board of Supervisors, and the Jackson County Port Authority, which enables us to continue producing cutting-edge aerospace systems in Jackson County.”

