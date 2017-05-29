IAP selected to support $37 billion U.S. Army contract

IAP Worldwide Services, Inc. has joined the select group of Phase 1 awardees of the U.S. Army's Responsive Strategic Sourcing for Services (RS3) Program contract vehicle. RS3 is a 10-year, Multiple Award, Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) services contract, with a ceiling value of $37.4 billion.

Under RS3, IAP will provide customized solutions across the globe in a wide range of disciplines, including Engineering Support Services, Logistics, Education and Training, Research Development Test & Evaluation (RDT&E), and Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C4ISR). IAP joins other tier-1 providers such as BAE Systems Technology Solutions and Services Inc., Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., CGI Federal Inc., CSRA LLC, General Dynamics Global Force LLC, ManTech Advanced Systems International Inc., and SRI International on this marquis U.S. Army contract vehicle for supports Federal and State Government Agencies and Organizations.





"We are ready to continue to serve our customer communities on this expanded contract vehicle, giving military customers greater access and the flexibility to acquire IAP's diverse capabilities and services," said Doug Kitani, IAP Worldwide Services CEO and Director.

"IAP is proud to serve our customers around the world who rely on us to deliver ingenious solutions to their most demanding challenges. Our selection to support the Department of Defense is in keeping with the high standard and expertise to make our customers' missions our mission," Kitani added.

IAP's history of performance with CECOM under the predecessor contracts CECOM R2 and R2-3G dates back to 2003. The Army's award decision recognizes IAP's proven expertise in delivering value-added global solutions in the areas of IT and communications, aviation support, life support services, and expeditionary solutions throughout the defense industry.

Source : IAP Worldwide Services, Inc. - view original press release