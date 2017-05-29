Centaurium takes delivery of GrandNew helicopter in Switzerland

The GrandNew will be operated by Mountainflyers for heli taxi duties establishing Bern Airport's first twin engine VIP helicopter service

Over 20 VIP helicopters of Leonardo are in service in Switzerland today as the company maintains a 50% share of the global multiengine VIP market

About 370 Grand/GrandNew helicopters have been ordered by nearly 230 customers in around 40 countries around the world to date

Leonardo announced today that Centaurium Aviation Ltd. of Switzerland has taken delivery of its AgustaWestland GrandNew light twin engine helicopter. The handover was celebrated during an official ceremony held at EBACE 2017 in Geneva.

This specially-configured aircraft anticipating safety enhancing requirement like ADS-B Out, will be operated by Mountainflyers for heli taxi services from Bern Airport. With this GrandNew, Mountainflyers will be able to serve a range of routes across Switzerland and Europe establishing Bern Airport’s first twin engine helicopter VIP transport service. This latest delivery brings the number of VIP helicopters of Leonardo in Switzerland to 20 and contributes to maintaining the company’s leading position in the global VIP market with a 50 percent share in the multiengine segment.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Helicopter Turbine Engines Market - 2017

Source : Leonardo-Finmeccanica