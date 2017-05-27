Elbit to Supply DIRCM Systems to an International Organization

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT and TASE: ESLT) ('Elbit Systems') announced today that it was awarded a $25 million contract for the supply of J-Music™ DIRCM (Direct Infrared Countermeasures) self-protection systems to an International organization. The contract will be performed over a three-year period.

Elad Aharonson, General Manager of Elbit Systems ISTAR division commented, "We are proud to have won this contract and to supply the customer with J-Music DIRCM, which include PAWS IR missile warning systems. The contract follows several awards in the last two years, from global Air Forces and other customers, and testifies to Elbit Systems' technological and operational leadership in the self-protection systems market, answering the demand resulting from the constantly growing missile threats."





Source : Elbit Systems Ltd. - view original press release