PHS/MWA Aviation Services Selects Quantum Control MRO and Logistics Software to enhance growth and profits



Component Control announced today that PHS/MWA Aviation Services, a global supplier of high-quality aircraft component repairs, selected Quantum Control MRO and Logistics software to help spur growth and enhance profits, as well as streamline processes between its sister companies.

Based in Temecula, California, PHS/MWA Aviation Services operates six in-house repair shops with state-of-the-art testing facilities and onsite engineering support. Its primary customers include United Airlines, FedEx and Delta Air Lines. The company’s 125 employees process more than 12,000 work orders, annually.





“With Quantum Control, we expect to see improved efficiencies over time, reduced errors, cleaner throughput, and less paper usage. Best of all, we expect greater profits,” said Jeff Mattson, Director of Contracts. “Quantum Control allows our MRO facilities to be more flexible. Having a system that is rigid in some aspects and flexible in others allows us to mold and shape our internal processes, especially with strong Crystal reporting internally, and having access to SQL queries.”

PHS/MWA Aviation Services is a subsidiary of the Wencor Group, which operates aviation-related companies around the globe. PHS/MWA Aviation Services is the fourth Wencor Group to choose Quantum Control.

“We moved to Quantum to align with other Wencor companies, and provide a more stable ERP platform with newer technology that will allow the business to grow further,” said Mattson. “Our internal experience with Quantum and the flexibility it provides for us to tailor it to our business needs was a big driving factor. Keeping our systems consistent was another factor, too.”

Quantum Control is a fully integrated business software solution. Developed specifically for aviation MRO and Logistics organizations, it promotes best practices and improves business processes with a single database integrated solution that can be flexibly deployed as a dedicated in-house system, or be hosted via a third-party cloud. Quantum Control's personalized configuration settings provide individual users with an intuitive interface that improves the bottom line through optimized productivity. As a powerful, affordable and scalable solution, Quantum Control extends across the supply chain using its built-in web services fully integrated with www.StockMarket.aero.

The Quantum Control MRO and Logistics solution installed at PHS/MWA Aviation Services operates on a highly scalable and secure OracleTM database and includes a range of logistics and business modules. For details on the specific modules chosen by PHS/MWA Aviation Services, see appendix one below.

