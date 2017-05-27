Rockwell Collins and QinetiQ announce global alliance agreement

For next-gen satellite navigation receivers

Rockwell Collins and QinetiQ have signed a global alliance agreement to collaborate on the development of next-generation, multi-constellation open service and secure Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) receivers. The effort will support the critical mission needs of military, government and critical national infrastructure.

Rockwell Collins is a global leader in secure military GPS receivers and QinetiQ is a recognized expert in the field of open service solutions with access to critical satellite navigation system technologies that enable the development of multi-constellation solutions.





“This alliance agreement with QinetiQ is a great opportunity to bring together our strengths,” said Colin Mahoney, senior vice president, International and Service Solutions for Rockwell Collins. “Working together, our customers will experience unprecedented levels of availability, accuracy and assurance of positioning, navigation and timing for conducting their missions.”

“As we move into the era of multi-constellation satellite receivers, this market-leading agreement and the investments of both companies sends a clear message to our customers and shareholders that QinetiQ and Rockwell Collins are taking every step necessary to stay at the forefront of GNSS technical development and product delivery,” said Steve Wadey, CEO of QinetiQ. “The development will be centered in Europe, led from the UK, supporting the global market.”

The family of receivers being developed will provide military, government and professional users the flexibility of selecting relevant GNSS capability to meet operational, geographical or budgetary needs and provide never-before-available GNSS accuracy and timing. This will improve safety, increase mission effectiveness and reduce operational costs for ground troops, vehicles and high-dynamics GNSS-guided weapons.

Source : Rockwell Collins - view original press release