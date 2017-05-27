Orbital ATK Receives US Army Order for .50 Caliber Ammunition

Orbital ATK (NYSE: OA), a global leader in aerospace and defense technologies, announced today that it has received orders totaling $76 million for .50 caliber ammunition from the U.S. Army. The orders were placed under Orbital ATK’s supply contract to produce small-caliber ammunition for the U.S. government at the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant (Lake City) in Independence, Missouri.

Orbital ATK is the largest manufacturer of small-caliber ammunition for the U.S. Department of Defense. Since 2000, Orbital ATK has produced more than 17 billion rounds of small-caliber ammunition at Lake City to support U.S. and allied warfighters around the globe. The company announced last month that it had received orders totaling $92 million for Orbital ATK Lake City-produced 5.56mm and 7.62mm ammunition.





“Once again, we have been called upon to supply our nation’s warfighters and allies with the best quality, most reliable ammunition available, and we are honored to answer that call,” said Jim Nichols, Vice President and General Manager of the Small Caliber Systems Division of Orbital ATK's Defense Systems Group. “Our employees know that every round of ammunition they produce helps defend freedom, and they are proud and humbled by that awesome responsibility.”

Orbital ATK’s Defense Systems Group is an industry leader in providing innovative and affordable precision and strike weapons, advanced propulsion and hypersonics, missile components across air-, sea- and land-based systems, ammunition and related energetic products.

Source : Orbital ATK, Inc. - view original press release