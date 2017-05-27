BANC3 Announces $37 Bn RS3 Prime Contract Award

BANC3 is pleased to announce its selection as a prime contractor for the Department of the Army's $37.4 Billion Responsive Strategic Sourcing for Services (RS3) contract. RS3, with a period of performance of 10 years, covers professional services for government programs with Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) requirements. RS3 primary service areas include Engineering; Research, Development, Test and Evaluation (RDT&E); Logistics; Acquisition and Strategic Planning; Education and Training Services.

This award continues BANC3's strong trend of successful contracts for the Department of Defense C4ISR community, reinforcing its powerful ability to compete and provide professional services in a multitude of diverse areas. RS3 is the largest ID/IQ contract won by BANC3, building upon other wins with customers including US Army Communications Electronics Research and Development Engineering Center (CERDEC) Night Vision and Electronic Sensors Directorate (NVESD) WEBS, CECOM Software Engineering Center (SEC) SSES NexGen, CERDEC Command Power and Integration Directorate (CP&ID), and Armament Research, Development and Engineering Center (ARDEC) Tactical Mission Command Applications (TMCA).





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Man-portable Communication Systems Market 2016-2020

Source : BANC3 - view original press release