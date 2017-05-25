Search and Rescue 2017 Conference

30 May, 2017 - 1 June, 2017, Copenhagen, Denmark

Co-Located with Arctic Patrol and Reconnaissance 2017

Saving lives through coordination, cooperation and innovation.

The 5th Annual Search and Rescue 2017 Summit presents an important opportunity to form longterm relationships with fellow SAR operators, industry leaders and Subject Matter Experts who are driving change and innovation in the field of SAR operations, strategy and supply.



SAR experts including Rear Admiral Larusson, Commander of the Icelandic Coastguard, will be delivering briefings on recent SAR missions, as well as technological and operational innovations; including solutions to the challenges of communicating at extreme latitudes and terrain, and of coordinating complex multi-agency/national missions.





This high-level meeting will also share crucial insight into the strategic elements of Search and Rescue, including planning, procurement and budget prioritisation. International attendees from the likes of the Norwegian, Canadian and UK Coast Guards, will look into the vessels and air platforms utilised in SAR missions, and how their capabilities can be augmented and adapted to meet certain mission requirements. Expert contributors from industry and NGO's will also provide updates on the use of Unmanned Systems in SAR operations, and the legislative hurdles that must be overcome before they can be utilised to their full potential.

2016 was a momentous year for Search and Rescue operators and suppliers alike and underlined that now, more than ever, international coordination and innovative solutions will be required in order to meet new challenges as they emerge.

Join the SAR community in Copenhagen this May to learn more about how we can coordinate, cooperate and innovate, together.



Key Topics and themes being addressed at Search and Rescue 2017:

Insight and expertise from Arctic LIVEX16, including lessons on: international interoperability, communication and mission coordination, and the performance of the latest SAR technology on the ''front line'' of operations.

technology on the ''front line'' of operations. Leading SAR experts presenting on key issues such as mass rescue, operating at maximum efficiency on a restricted budget and the latest technological developments.

experts presenting on key issues such as mass rescue, operating at maximum efficiency on a restricted budget and the latest technological developments. Case studies on the Mediterranean migrant and refugee crisis and lessons learned in terms of operating procedures, training,and equipment procurement, all from senior SAR professionals who work ''on the ground'' in that theater currently.

Hear from the likes of the Royal Canadian Air Force, Icelandic Coast Guard and Italian Coast Guard on latest procurement requirements and technological/equipment priorities.

2017 Speakers include:

Rear Admiral Georg Larússon , Director General, Icelandic Coast Guard

, Director General, Icelandic Coast Guard Captain Sergio Liardo , Head of Operations Centre, MRCC Rome, Italian Coast Guard

, Head of Operations Centre, MRCC Rome, Italian Coast Guard Lieutenant Commander Giuseppe Quattrocchi , MRCC Rome, Italian Coast Guard

, MRCC Rome, Italian Coast Guard Captain Dave Agnew , 424 Squadron, Royal Canadian Air Force

, 424 Squadron, Royal Canadian Air Force Mr. Phil Bostock , Head of International Liaison, UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency

, Head of International Liaison, UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency Mr Fionn Molloy , Deputy Head of Unit, Maritime Surveillance, European Maritime Safety Agency

, Deputy Head of Unit, Maritime Surveillance, European Maritime Safety Agency Mr Adam Erland , Regional Supervisor Maritime SAR, Canadian Coast Guard

, Regional Supervisor Maritime SAR, Canadian Coast Guard Mr Karel Nemec , Head of RCC Slovakia, LPS SR

, Head of RCC Slovakia, LPS SR Mr. Predrag KaliAanin , National Search and Rescue Coordinator, Civil Aviation Directorate of the Republic of Serbia

, National Search and Rescue Coordinator, Civil Aviation Directorate of the Republic of Serbia Mr Drago Radic , Manager and SAR Coordinator, Bosnia and Herzegovina Civil Aviation Authority

, Manager and SAR Coordinator, Bosnia and Herzegovina Civil Aviation Authority Mr Bjørn Tegner Bay , Chief of Police, Greenland Police Department

, Chief of Police, Greenland Police Department Mr. David Jones , Chief Executive Officer, Rescue Global

, Chief Executive Officer, Rescue Global Ms Hannah Pathak , Director of Engagement, Rescue Global

, Director of Engagement, Rescue Global Mr Xavier Maufroid , Satellite Navigation Unit J2, European Commission

, Satellite Navigation Unit J2, European Commission Mr Ian Rose , Flight Operations Director, Cobham Helicopter Services

