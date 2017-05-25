Newsletter Subscription


Thursday, May 25, 2017

Boeing Wins Contract for Missile Interception Technology

  • Efficient, resilient design will expand U.S. missile defense capabilities

Boeing [NYSE:BA] recently received a $58.6 million, 35-month contract from the U.S. Missile Defense Agency to demonstrate its evolved Multi-Object Kill Vehicle (MOKV) technology, which increases interceptors’ ability to locate and destroy missiles headed toward the United States.

The U.S. Department of Defense awarded this contract on May 12.


“Our MOKV concept gives the Missile Defense Agency flexibility in eliminating threats more efficiently and affordably,” said Paul Geery, vice president, Mission Solutions, Phantom Works. “We’ve created a robust, resilient design that benefits from our extensive experience in advanced seekers.”

In 2015, Boeing received an initial study contract from the Missile Defense Agency to design and develop the MOKV concept. As part of that contract, Boeing recommended technology risk reduction efforts for this next phase.

Work will occur in Huntsville, Ala., and Huntington Beach, Calif.

Source : The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) - view original press release

Published on ASDNews: May 23, 2017

 

