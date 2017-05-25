GKN Aerospace introduces ''Fokker Techniek'' for aircraft completions and conversions

Aircraft completions, conversions and specialized maintenance activities, currently organized within Fokker Services, will continue under the name ''Fokker Techniek''

Start 1 June 2017, located in Woensdrecht (NL)

GKN Aerospace has announced that aircraft completions, conversions and complex maintenance activities which are currently organized within its Fokker Services operating company, will continue under a new name: Fokker Techniek. Fokker Techniek is located at the Business Park Aviolanda in the municipality of Woensdrecht, the Netherlands.

Jeff Armitage, who has worked for GKN Aerospace for many years, will be the managing director of Fokker Techniek while Shaun Collins, who joins from SR Technics, will be responsible for the Commercial and Sales activities. Shaun spent two decades in the Middle East and brings a wealth of VIP Completions and general MRO experience to Fokker Techniek.





Jeff Armitage said: “It is a privilege for me to lead Fokker Techniek and bring the company to the next level with a clear strategic direction.”

Fokker Techniek is a full service provider for Boeing 737, Airbus A320 and Fokker aircraft. The company also specializes in VIP completions, structural repairs (corrosion, tail strikes, hail damage), winglet installations, aircraft upgrades. The name Fokker Techniek refers to the companies’ roots as part of the Fokker business and to a high level of quality, innovation and excellent performance. The introduction of Fokker Techniek will continue over the next months.

Source : GKN Aerospace - view original press release