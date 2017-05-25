Kingdom of Saudi Arabia - Navy Blanket Order Training

The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for a Navy blanket order training program. The estimated cost is $250 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on May 22, 2017.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has requested the continuation of a naval blanket order training program inside and outside of Saudi Arabia that includes, but is not limited to English Language training, professional military education, technical training, publications and technical documentation, U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical and logistics support services, and other related elements of logistical and program support. The estimated value is $250 million.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Naval Systems Surveillance Radar Sales Market Report 2017

This proposed sale will enhance the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to improve the security of a strategic regional partner that has been, and continues to be, an important force for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East.

The proposed sale will enable Saudi Arabia and the Royal Saudi Naval Force (RSNF) to maintain military performance levels and provide an increased ability to meet current and future maritime threats. The training will support the RSNF in its role patrolling and providing protection for critical industrial infrastructure and for the sea lines of communications. The RSNF will also use the training to enhance interoperability with the United States and other coalition maritime forces. Saudi Arabia will have no difficulty absorbing these services.

The proposed sale of this training will not alter the basic military balance in the region.

The prime contractor will be Kratos Defense & Security Solutions of San Diego, CA. There are no known offset agreements in connection with this potential sale.

Implementation of this proposed sale will require the assignment of approximately 88 contractor representatives to Saudi Arabia for approximately three years to support personnel training. Implementation of this sale will not require the assignment of any additional U.S. Government representatives to Saudi Arabia.

There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.

This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.

Source : Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) - view original press release