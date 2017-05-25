Tapestry Solutions to Continue Mission Command Training Support for 7th Army Training Command

Tapestry Solutions, Inc., a Boeing Company [NSYE: BA], has received a contract award potentially worth $58 million to provide mission command training support services for the 7th Army Training Command – the U.S. Army's largest overseas training command that provides realistic, tailor-made training solutions to U.S., NATO and partner nations throughout Europe, Africa and beyond. The contract award covers a base year with four option years.

Under the contract, Tapestry will continue to support live, virtual and constructive training exercises at the Joint Multinational Simulation Center (JMSC) located in Grafenwoehr, Germany; its satellites in Kaiserslautern, Germany, and Vicenza, Italy; the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) in Hohenfels, Germany; and Theater Security Cooperation exercises throughout NATO.





Tapestry has supported U.S. and allied training exercises throughout Europe since 2011 under the JMSC Battle Simulation Training (BST) contract.

Tapestry designs, plans and conducts computer-based simulations to prepare commanders and their staff for full-spectrum military operations. The company supports all levels of training – from unit-level to joint and multinational exercises – in classroom and force-on-force environments.

"We are excited to win this competitive contract, as it demonstrates the Army's continued confidence in Tapestry and our team's ability to deliver exceptional services," said Robin Wright, president and CEO, Tapestry Solutions.

As the prime contractor, Tapestry will lead a team that includes Capstone, Metro Productions and VATC (Visual Awareness Technology & Consulting, Inc.). Tapestry will provide overall management along with planning and execution of training exercises throughout the U.S. Army Europe's area of responsibility.

"We are committed to continued excellence in providing Mission Command Training support to the U.S. Army and fostering lasting relationships with our customers," said René Burgess, business development director, Tapestry Solutions. "Tapestry is proud to support the Army's mission to ensure the highest level of readiness for our forces – today and well into the future."

