Rolls-Royce achieves 10 million flying hours on its BR710 engine

The Rolls-Royce BR710 engine, which first flew in 1995, recently achieved an incredible milestone by reaching 10 million hours of service in flight. The engine, which powers a whole generation of business jets, such as the Bombardier Global 5000 and 6000 and the Gulfstream GV and G550, combines excellent reliability and fuel efficiency, making it the leading powerplant in this market.

Over the past two decades, the engine, the first member of the successful BR700 family, has achieved numerous records for speed and range, cementing its position as the engine of choice for long range business jets. There are over 3,200 BR710 engines in service today, over 70% of which are supported by Rolls-Royce’s market leading CorporateCare®.





Stephen Friedrich, Rolls-Royce, VP – Sales and Marketing, Business Aviation, said: ‘We’re very proud to have reached this milestone. The BR700 family, with its combination of modern technology and proven performance, has been very successful for us and the BR710 has propelled our market leadership in this sector. By combining this engine with our industry leading aftermarket programme CorporateCare, we have set the highest standards for technology, reliability and in-service support.”

CorporateCare provides our customers with a substantial level of support infrastructure which includes Engine Health Monitoring, a worldwide network of Authorised Service Centres and globally distributed spare parts and engines, all managed by our dedicated 24/7 Operational Service Desk. Our customers benefit directly from this investment in proactive care – in 99.3% of cases we can prevent our customers from missing a planned trip when there’s an issue with their engine*, and the average time to get an aircraft back into service after an engine related issue is less than 20 hours”.

