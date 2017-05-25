Airbus Launches ACH - Airbus Corporate Helicopters

Dedicated Private and Business Aviation Helicopter Brand

Geneva, Airbus Helicopters has launched Airbus Corporate Helicopters (ACH), its high-end, bespoke brand, at EBACE 2017. The brand, which will be identified by the ACH logo, will build on the company’s leadership in the Private and Business Aviation market, offering a unique level of quality finish, craftsmanship and bespoke service matching the most demanding requirements.

ACH provides an exclusive platform from which customers can benefit from best in class products, tailored completion and service. Mirroring the successful sister brand Airbus Corporate Jets (ACJ), ACH will provide current and future customers an end-to-end exclusive ownership experience ranging from advice helping customers to choose the right aircraft and design a bespoke style. Finally, customers will benefit throughout the period of ownership from a concierge-style support service which, in addition to ensuring the highest availability of the aircraft anywhere in the world, will help preserve the aircraft’s resale value as a result of a dedicated care and support by the manufacturer.





Helicopters are the ideal complement to corporate and VIP customers due to the unique capabilities rotary wing aircraft bring; primarily providing a point-to-point transport for business and corporate customers and an enhanced lifestyle for VIP customers enabling luxury travel between assets or even to remote, inaccessible locations.

ACH’s offering, supported by a bespoke service to help tailor the most demanding customer requirements, comes in three different product lines:

ACH Line – Based on Airbus Corporate Helicopters’ in-house style concept, this interior cabin line is the perfect response for those looking for a light and efficient design. Clean lines and spare style.

ACH Exclusive – This interior line responds to those looking for a truly exclusive environment with the highest standards of refinement, luxury and comfort.

ACH Editions – A portfolio of Airbus Corporate Helicopters special collaborations and partnerships with luxury brands and designers, ranging from Hermes to Mercedes Benz and including designs by world-renown designer Peder Eidsgaard.

Availability of aircraft is increasingly important to all customers, but this is especially true for the VIP market where low annual use of the helicopter brings high expectations when the aircraft is required. To address this, ACH will introduce HCare First, a tailored version of HCare, the rotorcraft industry’s most comprehensive support package, which provides a concierge-style service providing support anywhere across the globe.

With the launch of ACH, Airbus becomes the only aerospace manufacturer to offer dedicated range of jets and helicopters. Today the company is leveraging its aerospace pedigree through a distinctive range of aircraft for both corporate and VIP customers in the high end, luxury market.

Source : Airbus Helicopters - view original press release