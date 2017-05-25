Rolls-Royce expands service network for business aircraft

Rolls-Royce today announced that it is further expanding its global network of Authorised Service Centres (ASC) for its CorporateCare® customers. This ASC network forms an essential component of Rolls-Royce’s services portfolio for business aircraft and adds to its existing global aftermarket capabilities.

Rolls-Royce now has 72 Authorised Service Centres in place with key maintenance providers worldwide allowing us to respond to our customer’s needs as quickly as possible. The powerful service infrastructure of the ASCs is complimented by On Wing Services specialists who are located in the USA, Europe, Middle East and Asia as well as a number of spare parts, lease engine and tooling storage locations, all placed strategically around the world.





Andy Robinson, Rolls-Royce, Deputy SVP Services – Civil Aerospace, VP Services - Business Aviation, said: “Rolls-Royce is the leading engine supplier for business aircraft and our customers trust in us to deliver outstanding levels of in-service support. Collaborating with the world’s most experienced maintenance providers ensures industry leading service levels for our growing global customer base.”

The expansion of the Authorised Service Centres network includes:

Lufthansa Bombardier Aviation Services GmbH in Berlin (Germany) offering services for the BR710-A2 engines

TAG Farnborough Engineering Ltd in Farnborough (United Kingdom) offering services for the BR710-A2 engines

Embraer Aviation International at Le Bourget (France) offering services for the AE 3007A engines

Jet Aviation Vnukovo LLC in Moscow (Russia) offering services for the BR725 engine in addition to its existing service portfolio for BR710-A1/A2/C4, Tay 611-8/8C and AE 3007A engines.

Source : Rolls Royce - view original press release