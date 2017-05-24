Schiebel Camcopter S-100 Completes Successful Flight Trials in Norway

Schiebel’s sophisticated Unmanned Air System (UAS) was presented to the Norwegian Coastguard, Royal Norwegian Navy, Royal Norwegian Airforce, Norwegian Coastal Administration, Police Directorate as well as other Norwegian authorities during demanding trials at Andøya Test Center (ATC).

During the event held in Northern Norway, approximately 300 kilometers north of the Arctic Circle, the CAMCOPTER® S-100 performed a series of challenging demonstration flights in the second week of May.





Taking off from Andøya Air Base the S-100 presented itself as a highly valuable asset for coastal patrol tasks. Not only did the CAMCOPTER® S-100 again prove its capacity for providing essential data – such as the high-quality real-time EO/IR footage generated by L3 Wescam’s MX-10 – but also successfully tracked vessels and found persons gone overboard.

In a separate exercise the CAMCOPTER® S-100 UAS convinced the participants with its impressive range clearance capability. Here, an area of around 2 500 km² was scanned for vessels.

As Gunnar Jan Olsen, ATC’s CEO, noted, “It was a pleasure to finally see the S-100 flying in Norway. Due to the great feedback of the representatives of the local authorities present during these two demo days, I am confident that this will not be the last time we see Schiebel around here.”

Source : Schiebel