Acropolis Aviation selects CFM LEAP-1A to power ACJ320neo aircraft

Acropolis Aviation today announced that is has selected CFM International’s advanced LEAP-1A engine to power its new Airbus ACJ320neo aircraft schedule for delivery in fourth quarter of 2018.

Acropolis was the launch customer for this aircraft type and the order was announced in May 2015. Based in Farnborough Airport, U.K., the company currently operates a CFM56-5B-powered Airbus ACJ319 aircraft G-NOAH.





Announcing the decision, CEO of Acropolis Aviation, Jonathan Bousfield said: “We’ve experienced many years of ‘happy motoring’ with the CFM power plant on-board G-NOAH, which we introduced to revenue service in 2010. The engine reliability and worldwide support network has been very important for our long and fruitful relationship with CFM International and in our mind this is the superior engine for our next Airbus. We look forward to benefiting from the increased efficiency the LEAP-1A engine can offer.”

“We have had a great relationship with Acropolis as a CFM56-5B customer and are delighted that they have now chosen to introduce the LEAP-1A engine into their fleet,” said Cédric Goubet, executive vice president of Commercial Engines for CFM parent company Safran Aircraft Engines at today’s event. “Based on what we have seen with the LEAP-1A engines already in service, we are highly confident that this engine will deliver the quality, fuel efficiency, reliability, and environmental benefits that Acropolis has come to expect from CFM. “

The LEAP-1A engine entered commercial service in August 2016 and is providing its 12 operators with a 15 percent improvement in fuel efficiency, with an equivalent reduction in CO2 emissions; and lower noise and NOx emissions. To date, the fleet in service has logged more than 60,000 engine flight cycles and more than 110,000 engine flight hours while maintaining CFM’s industry-leading reliability.

Acropolis’ new Airbus ACJ320neo will have a range of 6,000km/11,100km, which means clients can fly from London to Los Angeles or Tokyo direct and London to Sydney with one refueling stop. With cabin space of 1,033 square feet, 150 square feet more than in the ACJ319, the ACJ320neo will have capacity for 140 bags. It will also have lower average cabin altitude of 6,400 feet for improved passenger comfort.

Source : CFM International