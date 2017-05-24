Additive Manufacturing for Defense and Government Symposium

Missions - Capabilities - Opportunities

13 July, 2017 - 14 July, 2017, Washington, DC, United States

Additive Manufacturing - Revolutionizing Aerospace and Defense Innovation, Production, Logistics, and Readiness

Additive Manufacturing (unlike traditional manufacturing) is the ability to create a physical object from a digitally encoded design through the deposition of material via a 3D printing process eliminating excess material waste. This ability to exchange AM design and manufacturing capabilities via file sharing has created an enormous potential and with incredible ramifications for reducing shipping and production costs, slashing production-to-end-user cycle times, dramatically improving SWaP ratios, and significantly reducing the logistics footprint. The range of potential applications is limitless: spare parts, medical prosthetics, bioengineered human cells, armor and other force protective equipment, explosives, sensors, and perhaps eventually entire systems, containing printed circuitry, power storage and software.



This carefully crafted technical symposium provides a forum for key government and industry experts who are shaping the future of additive manufacturing for defense and government to examine the latest DoD and government plans for spurring the growth of this dynamic technology.





Questions and topics will include:

How are DoD and Service manufacturing strategies being shaped by additive manufacturing ?

? How is the state-of-the-science being pushed by NIST, DOE, NASA, NSF and other government efforts? What are the emerging lessons learned from early tactical deployments of 3D printing on the battlefield? Aboard ship?

What new materials and processes are needed? What are the potential cyber security challenges and solutions?What is 4D printing?

How will 4D printing enable future systems to evolve in response to immediate tactical stimuli? What are the latest 3D/4D printing and AM capabilities on the industry drawing board? How can you get involved?

These and many other critical questions will be examined during this Interactive General Session

Speakers

CAPTAIN JASON BRIDGES , USN, Director, Navy Business Operations and Total Ownership Cost Branch, Office of the Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Fleet Readiness and Logistics (OPNAV N41)

, USN, Director, Navy Business Operations and Total Ownership Cost Branch, Office of the Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Fleet Readiness and Logistics (OPNAV N41) MS. TRACY FROST , Director, DoD Manufacturing USA Institutes & Acting Director, DoD ManTech

, Director, DoD Manufacturing USA Institutes & Acting Director, DoD ManTech MR. JOHN M. ORTIZ JR, Project Manager, Technology Readiness Assessment Guide Project, U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO)

Project Manager, Technology Readiness Assessment Guide Project, U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) MS. KELLY MORRIS , Chief, Logistics Research and Development Defense Logistics Agency (DLA)

, Chief, Logistics Research and Development Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) MR. JAMES ZUNINO , Senior Materials Engineer, Materials, Manufacturing and Prototype Technology Division, U.S. Army Research, Development and Engineering Center (ARDEC), Picatinny Arsenal

, Senior Materials Engineer, Materials, Manufacturing and Prototype Technology Division, U.S. Army Research, Development and Engineering Center (ARDEC), Picatinny Arsenal MS. KRISTIN MORGAN , Engineering Project Manager, Science and technology Office, NASA Marshall Space Flight Center

, Engineering Project Manager, Science and technology Office, NASA Marshall Space Flight Center LTCOL HOWARD MAROTTO , USMC, LPV-3, NexLog, Additive Manufacturing and Innovation

, USMC, LPV-3, NexLog, Additive Manufacturing and Innovation DR. JAIMIE TILEY , Program Officer, Air Force Office of Scientific Research (AFOSR/RTA)

, Program Officer, Air Force Office of Scientific Research (AFOSR/RTA) DR. EDWARD (TED) REUTZEL , Senior Research Associate, Center for Innovative Materials Processing through Direct Digital Desposition (CIMP-3D), Department Head, Laser System Engineering & Integration, Applied Research Lab at Penn State University (ARL Penn State)

, Senior Research Associate, Center for Innovative Materials Processing through Direct Digital Desposition (CIMP-3D), Department Head, Laser System Engineering & Integration, Applied Research Lab at Penn State University (ARL Penn State) DR. PETER LIACOURAS , Director of Services, 3D Medical Applications Center Department of Radiology, Walter Read National Military Medical Center

, Director of Services, 3D Medical Applications Center Department of Radiology, Walter Read National Military Medical Center MR. MARK VITALE, Specialist Leader, Deloitte Consulting LLP Federal Practice and

Specialist Leader, Deloitte Consulting LLP Federal Practice and MR. JOE SCHIBI , Senior Consultant, Supply Chain Strategy, Deloitte Consulting LLP

, Senior Consultant, Supply Chain Strategy, Deloitte Consulting LLP DR. DEVANAND SHENOY , Advanced Manufacturing Office Chief Engineer, DOE

, Advanced Manufacturing Office Chief Engineer, DOE MR. JARED BLECHER , Senior Metals Defense Engineer, 3D Systems

, Senior Metals Defense Engineer, 3D Systems MR. BILL HARRIS, Technical Fellow, Manufacturing Technology, Sikorsky, Aircraft/Lockheed Martin Corporation

Technical Fellow, Manufacturing Technology, Sikorsky, Aircraft/Lockheed Martin Corporation MR. JOHN GRUBBS , Technical Program Manager, Rolls-Royce

, Technical Program Manager, Rolls-Royce MS. BIANCA LANKFORD , Mechanical Engineer, Northrop Grumman Corporation

