Boeing to Broaden Support for Navy, Marine F/A-18 Readiness

Modification, repair, overhaul work at Cecil Field extended

Boeing [NYSE: BA] will upgrade additional F/A-18 Hornet and Super Hornet fighters for the Navy and Marine Corps through a recently awarded $238 million contract extension.

The U.S. Department of Defense awarded this contract on May 5.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

The Global Military Armored Vehicles and MRO Market 2016-2026

The work at the company’s Cecil Field facility will keep the aircraft modern and mission ready. It includes high flight-hour inspections, periodic maintenance inspections, in-service repair and modifications, upgrades and engineering.

“Our mission is to support the Navy’s effort to improve readiness,” said Boeing F/A-18 Sustainment program director Travis McBurnett. “Since 1999, the Boeing Cecil Field team has returned 880 modified or repaired F/A-18s to the Navy and Marines. We look forward to delivering many more in the coming years.”

Source : The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) - view original press release