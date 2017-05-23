Air Hamburg Launch Customer for Embraer Legacy 650E

Embraer announced today that Germany-based charter operator Air Hamburg is the launch customer for the new Legacy 650E. Air Hamburg will expand its Embraer business jet fleet with an additional order for three new Legacy 650E. The contract has a value of USD 77.7 million, based on current list prices, and will be included in the Company’s 2017 second-quarter backlog. The aircraft fleet delivery is scheduled for the third quarter of this year. The agreement was announced on the opening day of the 17th European Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (EBACE) in Geneva, Switzerland.

“We are very pleased with this new order from Air Hamburg, which will further propel their growth through exceptional operational costs and a superior customer experience with the Legacy 650E’s unique three-zone cabin and abundance of amenities,” said Michael Amalfitano, President & CEO, Embraer Executive Jets. “The Legacy 650E’s unmatched value proposition results in the productivity and efficiency sought by global charter operators and corporate flight departments.”





Embraer has witnessed a growing interest in the Legacy 650E by charter operators. As one of Europe’s largest business jet service providers, Air Hamburg added one Legacy 500 as well as one Phenom 300 to their fleet, earlier this year, totaling 11 Embraer aircraft, with eight Legacy 600/650, one Legacy 500 and two Phenom 300.

“The Legacy 650E is an obvious choice, considering the unparalleled experience that our current fleet of Legacy 600/650 already provides our customers on their flights to destinations throughout Europe, Russia, and the Middle East,” said Simon Ebert, Partner, Air Hamburg. “The new version of this proven platform best serves our growth plan by continuing to offer a premium charter service with the latest technologies onboard one of the industry’s most comfortable and reliable business jets.”

Featuring three distinct cabin zones, with the largest cabin and baggage compartment in its class, the Legacy 650E also carries an unprecedented 10-year or 10,000-flight-hour warranty, which is the longest in the business jet industry.

Source : Embraer - Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) - view original press release