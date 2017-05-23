Newsletter Subscription


Tuesday, May 23, 2017

SpaceQuest Places Order for 2 Advanced Nanosatellite Platforms

GomSpace ApS ("GomSpace") a subsidiary of GomSpace Group AB (publ) (the "Company") has entered a delivery contract with the American company SpaceQuest, Ltd.

SpaceQuest, one of the pioneers and leaders in microsatellite technologies and solutions, has placed an order with GomSpace for the delivery of two advanced 3U nanosatellite platforms, associated software and payload components for a total amount of USD $325,000. The nanosatellite platforms will feature fully flight proven core subsystems as well as GomSpace's state-of-the-art Software Defined Radio solutions.


Source : GomSpace A/S - view original press release

Published on ASDNews: May 22, 2017

 

