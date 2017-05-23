Airbus Corporate Jets launches ACJ330neo

Offers proven capability and nonstop to the world range

Airbus Corporate Jets has launched a private jet version of its new A330neo[1], which combines new-generation engines and aerodynamic and other improvements to deliver even more comfort, efficiency and true “nonstop to the world” range.

Called the ACJ330neo, it will fly 25 passengers 9,400 nm/17,400 km or 20 hours, enough to fly nonstop from Europe to Australia.





“For customers, such as countries needing to fly heads of state and delegations worldwide on government business, the ACJ330neo offers an unbeatable combination of modern design, proven capability and productivity, as well as being part of the world’s best-selling widebody family,” declares Airbus Chief Operating Officer, Customers, John Leahy.

Featuring a very spacious cabin the ACJ330neo readily accommodates conference/dining areas, a private office, bedroom, bathroom and guest seating, and can be fully customised to suit customer needs.

And with experience in delivering around 70 turnkey cabins over several decades, Airbus has unrivalled manufacturer know-how in this field.

The A330 is the world’s most successful widebody airliner, having evolved through intelligent innovation into an even more capable one - as well as into freighter, multi-role tanker transport, and corporate jet roles.

Recent A330 advances include new-generation Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines, Sharklet wingtips and improved maximum take-off weights[2], delivering hugely better payload and range.

Other new features include the option of an onboard airport navigation system (OANS), similar to GPS in cars, and a runway overrun prevention system (ROPS), for which insurance companies offer reduced premiums.

Like all Airbus aircraft, the ACJ330 features Category 3B autoland and other enriching features as standard and, like all Airbus aircraft in production today, it has a common cockpit, on which more than 100,000 pilots are already qualified.

The ACJ330 also has optional dual head-up displays (HUDs) and, in common with the rest of the family, inherits excellent reliability from its airliner roots.

Launched as a joint programme, Airbus’ A330 and A340 are the world’s best-selling widebody family, with more than 2,000 orders to their credit and over 170 customers and operators.

Airbus supports more than 500 airline and corporate jet customers with one of the largest support networks in the world, including services tailored to business jet needs.

More than 180 Airbus corporate jets are in service on every continent, including Antarctica.

Source : Airbus, an EADS N.V. company (Paris: EAD.PA) - view original press release