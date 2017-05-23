Aptima, Inc. Appraised At CMMI Level 3

Aptima, Inc. today announced that it has been appraised at Level 3 of the CMMI Institute’s Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI)®. The appraisal was performed by P3I, Incorporated. CMMI is a capability improvement framework that provides organizations with the essential elements of effective processes that ultimately improve their performance.

An appraisal at Maturity Level 3 indicates the organization is performing at a “defined” level. At this level, processes are well characterized and understood, and are described in standards, procedures, tools, and methods. The company’s set of standard processes, which is the basis for Maturity Level 3, is established and improved over time.





“Aptima’s long term success is based on the quality of the work that we deliver to our customers so they can succeed in their vital missions,” said Daniel Serfaty, Aptima Chairman and CEO. “As we go through a current period of growth and expansion, attaining CMMI Level 3 has been critical. It ensures that Aptima continues to deliver the highest quality solutions to our customers, while providing scalable, effective processes that serve as the foundation for a larger, more robust organization.”

“Aptima is an unusual among CMMI Level 3 companies,” added Chief Scientist Jared Freeman. “Our staff of behavioral scientists, mathematicians, and data scientists are engaged in highly creative research, yet we have defined processes to structure, measure, and manage that work. Our software development teams also put these processes to good use, though that is more conventional of course.”

Aptima was founded in 1995 by Daniel Serfaty and Margaret Clancy with the sole intention to measure and improve human performance. With over 800 Department of Defense contracts, and offices in Boston, MA, Washington, DC, Dayton, OH, and Orlando, FL, Aptima has become the premier human performance assessment firm in its market.

