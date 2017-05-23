Sabena technics joins ACJ Service Centre Network

Broadens support services choice for ACJ operators

Sabena technics’ maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities in Bordeaux are joining the ACJ Service Centre network, adding to the choice of Airbus-approved facilities around the world for ACJ customers and operators.

The expanded network comprises companies that are owned or controlled by Airbus, as well as independent ones that it has approved. Its capabilities include line and heavy maintenance, cabin-refurbishing, and cabin and system upgrades.





The ACJ Service Centre network now comprises Comlux America in Indianapolis, HAECO Private Jet Solutions in Xiamen, Jet Aviation in Basle and Dubai, Sabena technics in Bordeaux, Sepang Aircraft Engineering (SAE) in Kuala Lumpur and ST Aerospace in Singapore. It will grow to include others over time.

The goal is to support ACJ customers around the world by offering them a high-quality network of experienced companies.

Companies in the network will be able to provide turnkey services, enabling customers to benefit from Airbus quality and standards – as well as peace of mind. They complement Airbus’ leadership in turnkey cabin-outfitting of large business jets, where it is uniquely well qualified with some 70 completions to its credit.

“Airbus corporate jet customers and operators have access to a skilled and growing network to which they can entrust their aircraft for upgrades, services and maintenance, helping to ensure value retention as well as reliability and availability,” says Benoit Defforge, Managing Director, Airbus Corporate Jets.

Customised Airbus corporate-jet support and services have long included single-point-of-contact access to the corporate jet customer care centre (C4you) team, dedicated customer support directors, training and customised maintenance programmes.

More than 180 Airbus corporate jets are in service around the world, and they are flying on every continent, including Antarctica.

Source : Airbus, an EADS N.V. company (Paris: EAD.PA) - view original press release