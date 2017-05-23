Newsletter Subscription


Tuesday, May 23, 2017

Leidos Awarded Distributed Common Ground System - Navy Prime Technical Support Contract

  • Company to Continue to Provide Technical Expertise to the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command Systems Center Atlantic

Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a global science and technology company, was awarded a prime contract by the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command (SPAWAR) Systems Center Atlantic to provide technical expertise to sustain and update Distributed Common Ground System – Navy (DCGS-N) Family of Systems (FoS). The single-award cost-plus fixed-fee contract has a one-year base period of performance, a single year option, and a total contract value of approximately $43 million if the option is exercised. Work will be performed primarily in Charleston, S.C., Suitland, Md., Norfolk, Va., San Diego, Calif., and Fallon, Nev.

DCGS-N is the Navy's shipboard and ashore intelligence enterprise, providing primary intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and targeting support capability.  Afloat or ashore, DCGS-N tools are critical for the operational commander's battlespace awareness and netcentric operations. Under the follow-on contract in support of DCGS-N FoS, Leidos will provide technical assessment and evaluation, program definition, organization, and direction including the development of long and short-range plans. This includes the responsibility for formulating, guiding, and directing the evaluation approach; and defining and negotiating with agency personnel for the necessary resources.


"Leidos has demonstrated innovative technical expertise and guidance for DCGS-N since the program's inception more than ten years ago," said Leidos Defense & Intelligence President Tim Reardon. "We look forward to applying our integrated multi-service systems engineering approach to provide SPAWAR the best solutions to remain interoperable with other service DCGS FoS."

Source : Leidos - view original press release

