Boeing Taps ViaSat's STT for USMC AV-8B Harrier Attack Aircraft Program

ViaSat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global broadband services and technology company, announced today it received a contract from The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) to deliver its KOR-24A Small Tactical Terminals (STT) for integration onto Boeing's AV-8B Harrier attack aircraft for United States Marine Corps (USMC) and international customers. The contract is worth approximately $20M including exercisable options.

The STT was competitively selected as providing the best value to Boeing and its U.S. Government customer based upon its capability, product maturity and proven reliability as the only small form factor Link 16 and Soldier Radio Waveform (SRW) capable aviation terminal fielded in the world. The STT will enable the USMC's Harriers to better coordinate their activities with other U.S. and allied aircraft as well as with U.S. and allied ground forces using both Link 16 and SRW networks in order to more rapidly engage enemy targets and to do so with reduced risk of fratricide or collateral damage.





"Being selected by Boeing to provide the Link 16 radio for the AV-8B is another big milestone for us," said Ken Peterman, president, Government Systems, ViaSat. "It is further evidence of the value of our STT product as well as our commercial approach to developing products to provide our warfighters with the capability they need to address their critical gaps with little or no investment necessary by the government customer. This order from Boeing for the Harrier increases the quantities of STTs either in the field or on order to well over 1,200 units; and we anticipate a market with at least several thousand additional units to follow."

