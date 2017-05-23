Bombardier Launches Ka-Band High-Speed Internet on Challenger 650 Aircraft

Bombardier becomes the first OEM to offer the revolutionary Ka-band system for business aircraft in the medium category

The Challenger 650 jet is the most reliable business aircraft offering a smooth ride with the ultimate in-flight experience and the widest in-class cabin

Hundreds of Challenger 600 series aircraft operators can now also add the Ka-band technology as a retrofit through Bombardier's service network

Bombardier first in the industry to install Ka-band, starting with Global aircraft in September 2016

Bombardier announced today that it has begun offering its lightning-fast Ka-band technology on new Challenger 650 aircraft. The Ka-band high-speed internet system, the industry’s fastest in-flight Wi-Fi connectivity with worldwide coverage*, is also being offered as a retrofit on in-service Challenger 604, Challenger 605 and Challenger 650 aircraft.

The Ka-band high-speed internet lets passengers browse the web, stream online media or stage a video conference as quickly and as effortlessly as they would in their home or office. Bombardier was the first to introduce Ka-band technology in business aviation on its Global aircraft with first deliveries beginning September 2016.





“High-speed internet access is a top priority for our business aircraft customers, and Bombardier continues to lead the industry in optimizing the in-flight experience by launching Ka-band on Challenger 650 aircraft,” said Brad Nolen, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Bombardier Business Aircraft. “The Challenger 650 jet delivers on its promise to offer an exceptional cabin experience and class-leading comfort through refined aesthetics and advanced technology. With a redesigned cabin, new seats and the latest entertainment and productivity solutions, the Challenger 650 business jet is the superior choice in its segment.”

A retrofit installation is also now available through Bombardier’s extensive service network. Bombardier service centres allow operators to optimize downtime on their aircraft by pairing a Ka-band installation with a scheduled maintenance check and other important upgrades, such as ADS-B Out.

“Bombardier is the first to deliver Ka-band, the fastest, most reliable Wi-Fi connectivity to aircraft, in both the medium and large categories. We are setting a new standard in customer experience by offering this technology to our in-service fleet at the same time as our new aircraft,” said Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Vice President, Customer Experience, Bombardier Business Aircraft.

“As the aircraft manufacturer, Bombardier is uniquely placed to add value throughout the aircraft’s lifecycle. Our worldwide network of service centres are ready to install Ka-band as a retrofit on Challenger 604, Challenger 605 and Challenger 650 series business jets, so operators can enjoy a seamless internet connection.”

As the backbone of many corporate fleets, Challenger aircraft have set the business aviation standard for reliability, efficiency and productivity for over 30 years. With more than 1,600 aircraft in the installed base, the in-service Challenger fleet has performed more than 3,300,000 landings and logged over 5,700,000 flight hours.

Bombardier Business Aircraft has a total of nine service centres and 17 Customer Response Team mobile units worldwide, all equipped to support Bombardier Learjet, Challenger and Global business jets. Bombardier’s customer support network's approximately 1,000 dedicated technicians have completed some 45,000 maintenance events to date, and share best practices to provide industry leading maintenance and care. Bombardier Business Aircraft customers also have access to a broad network of nearly 50 authorized service facilities around the world.

