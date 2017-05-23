Waves Technologies selects Cessna Grand Caravan EX

To launch new UK-based air taxi service

Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company, today announced during the 2017 European Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (EBACE) it has secured an order from Waves Technologies Ltd for a Cessna Grand Caravan EX utility turboprop. The aircraft is expected to deliver in the coming months and will support the launch of Waves’ new on-demand, user-driven air taxi service for the U.K. Channel Islands.

“We are thrilled Waves has chosen the robust Grand Caravan EX platform to launch this exciting new air taxi service,” said Tom Perry, vice president of Sales, Europe. “We are confident that the Grand Caravan EX will provide Waves and its customers a dependable and comfortable experience with the aircraft’s ability to land on short runways, carry high payloads and take on nearly any mission with efficiency and simplicity.”





Waves Technologies Ltd is redefining the air taxi service with innovative technologies and customer-driven insight. The Guernsey-based flight service is set to launch in August and will fly customers to and from the Channel Islands using a state-of-the-art reservation system that will allow customers to reserve flights in real time based on user demand. The Grand Caravan EX will be the company’s primary air taxi platform, providing Waves with a class-leading turboprop platform unmatched in the segment.

"We are very excited to be working closely with Textron Aviation,” said Waves CEO Nick Magliocchetti. “The support and encouragement has been priceless. The Grand Caravan EX is the perfect choice for our inter island air taxi service and the positive feedback it has received during our demos across the islands has been outstanding. We look forward to a long and prosperous relationship together.”

The recent passage of the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) commercial air transport (CAT) single-engine turboprop (SET) instrument meteorological conditions (IMC) regulation plays a vital role in opening up operations for companies like Waves to utilize the Cessna Caravan platform to drive their business forward.

