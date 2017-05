Mercury Receives $5.9M Order for Radar Subsystems for Missile Defense Application

Mercury Systems, Inc. announced it received a $5.9 million order from a leading defense prime contractor to provide radar subsystems and related digital processing technologies for a missile defense application. The order was booked in the Company’s fiscal 2017 third quarter.

“For years Mercury’s best of breed technologies and rapid deployment have helped drive performance to unprecedented levels for this prime contractor’s missile defense applications,” said Didier Thibaud, Mercury’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “We are committed to delivering solutions that meet stringent platform requirements and provide significant affordability, portability and performance in an open architecture.”





Source : Mercury Systems, Inc.