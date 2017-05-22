P&WC Leadership in Business Aviation

P&WC powers some of the most successful and iconic business aircraft in the world due to a history of continuous innovation, new products and a passion for customer service

Pratt & Whitney Canada (P&WC) today highlighted a number of achievements related to its turbofan engine families that demonstrate the company's leadership in the business jet sector. P&WC is a subsidiary of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE:UTX).

"Our PW300 engine family, with a power capability that ranges from 4,700 to 8,000 pounds thrust, has proven itself time and again to be the go-to powerplant for a wide variety of business jets in the medium to large cabin classes," said Michael Perodeau, Vice President, Marketing, Business Aviation, P&WC. "A number of our PW300 programs are achieving flight-hour milestones that speak to the sustained popularity of these engines, their operating efficiencies and their durability. This complements the experience gained on our other, smaller turbofan models, and together provides the foundation for developing our larger PurePower® PW800 family of engines.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Military Aircraft Engines Sales Market Report 2016

High levels of flying hours mean we have extensive sources of data across the whole spectrum of operating environments to enable us to:

develop and optimize engine features and maintenance and methods;

continuously develop and introduce improvements over time to our products and services; and

develop and introduce creative predictive tools to maximize aircraft availability.

An Impressive Record of Engine Flying Hours and Engine Models

Perodeau points out that the company's PW307A/D engines - which power the Dassault Falcon 7X and Falcon 8X respectively, have recently surpassed 1.5 million hours of flight time. The Cessna Citation Latitude, powered by the PW306D1 engine, was the most delivered mid-sized jet in 2016 with 42 aircraft delivered. The PW306 series engine has accumulated some two million flight hours, and the PW308C engine which powers the Falcon 2000LXS and S aircraft from Dassault is rapidly approaching 2 million hours in service.

"In as much as the PW300 engine family was built from the learnings of our original turbofan engine program, the JT15D, the PW300 serves as a foundation from which we have built subsequent engine programs," says Perodeau. "Our PW500 and PW600 engine families are also celebrating important milestones with Embraer. This March, the first Phenom 100 EV (PW617F1-E engine) aircraft was delivered by Embraer, complemented by the delivery of the 400th Phenom 300 (PW535E engine). Moreover, on May 19, the PW617F1-E engine was granted European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) validation adding to the list of milestones in P&WC's turbofan engine family. The arc of gas turbine innovation and learning we've followed over the past 88 years, which includes 37 engine turbofan engine models certified in the last 46 years, continues today with the PurePower PW800 engine which has received FAA approval and is poised for Entry into Service by the end of this year, ahead of schedule."

Customer Service Solutions for Peace of Mind and Availability

Business Aviation engine operators can count on the support from our worldwide network and experienced service experts. Our customers have access to P&WC's Eagle Service Plan™ (ESP®), a flexible pay-per-hour plan that offers peace of mind by helping to plan maintenance costs and maximize aircraft availability. Our customer service solutions are a testament to P&WC's commitment to rapid, customized service that addresses operators' changing needs.

This plan provides comprehensive coverage for scheduled and unscheduled heavy and line maintenance, combining numerous all-inclusive services - from engine wash, borescope inspections and troubleshooting support, to immediate access to technical experts available 24/7 to keep aircraft flying.

Thoughtfully Designed with Customers in Mind

Every aspect of the PurePower PW800 engine has been thoughtfully designed with the convenience, comfort and satisfaction of owners, operators, maintainers, pilots and passengers in mind. It is optimized to provide a benchmark passenger experience, with the low-noise design and low vibration levels for an exceptionally quiet cabin.

What's more, it is designed to offer best-in-class availability and ease of maintenance. With a predicted 99.99% dispatch reliability, the robust powerplant design and maintainability features is expected to provide increased peace of mind for customers. It is expected to require 40% less scheduled maintenance (on wing) and 20% fewer inspections than other engines in its class. The time on wing is also superior to any other engine of its kind, with the first shop visit targeted at 10,000 hours or beyond.

P&WC will be at EBACE 2017 in Geneva from May 22 to May 24. Please join us at booth 0105A to learn more about our cutting-edge engines - including the PurePower PW800 engine - and customer service offerings.

Source : Pratt & Whitney Canada - view original press release