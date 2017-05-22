ViaSat, AirSatOne Partner on Bringing High-Speed, Global Connectivity to Large Cabin Business Jets

AirSatOne to Offer Competitive Airtime Packages for ViaSat's In-flight Internet Service and Operational Support

ViaSat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global broadband services and technology company announced today AirSatOne, a satellite communications (satcom) service provider for aviation, has become a new reseller partner for the ViaSat in-flight internet service to large-cabin, business aviation aircraft. AirSatOne will offer competitive airtime packages and provide support for aircraft operators.

ViaSat is a trusted brand in the business aviation market, offering world-class connectivity solutions for over a decade. The Company offers innovative in-flight internet products that let business travelers be more productive and entertained in the air; a commitment to customer service; and a mature, reliable network. AirSatOne will have immediate access to resell ViaSat's range of business aviation products that deliver coverage to more than 90% of the world's most popular flight paths, ensuring optimal user experiences over the most congested travel routes.





"We are extremely pleased to be able to offer the ViaSat service as part of our growing portfolio," said Jo Kremsreiter, president of AirSatOne. "ViaSat offers fast, reliable in-flight internet services that enable passengers and crew to do more on board. We will marry their innovative connectivity service with our expert support and work with MRO's and OEM's to successfully bring connectivity and new bandwidth-focused applications to the aircraft."

Ken Peterman, president, Government Systems at ViaSat continued, "We are committed to providing travelers the ability and freedom to stay connected when in flight—on any aircraft, anywhere in the world. Our partnership with AirSatOne will empower business jet passengers to have an enhanced travel experience where they have access to email, voice and texting as well as the internet for streaming entertainment."

AirSatOne has a highly trained, experienced team that specializes in aviation satcom. The team will provide support to ViaSat customers 24/7 onsite at the customer's facilities, at the AirSatOne facilities located at the Spirit of Saint Louis Airport (SUS) in Chesterfield Missouri, or via phone.

