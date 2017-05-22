Gulfstream G280 Operates at Challenging European Airports

Performance Demonstration In Switzerland Follows Approval For London City

Gulfstream Aerospace Corp.’s G280 aircraft recently demonstrated its high-performance capabilities at several of Europe’s most challenging airports. The flights, completed in conjunction with this week’s European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE), were to and from airports near Lugano, Samedan/St. Moritz, Sion and Saanen-Gstaad, each located in a mountainous region of Switzerland.

Recently, the super mid-size G280 was authorized by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and European Safety Agency to fly steep approaches, including those at another challenging European Airport, London City. Aircraft that operate at London City require steep approach certification because of its short runway and stringent noise abatement requirements.





“The G280’s tremendous performance and flexibility translate into increased opportunities for our customers, safely getting them where they need to go, regardless of the conditions,” said Scott Neal, senior vice president, Worldwide Sales, Gulfstream. “The G280 provides easy access to Europe’s main financial center as well as many of its top ski destinations, making this super mid-size aircraft the ideal choice for entrepreneurs, adventure-seekers and discerning customers with a penchant for speed and efficiency.”

Similar to its capability at London City, the G280’s ability to take off and land at Lugano is particularly noteworthy because the airfield’s short runway in the mouth of a valley requires an extremely steep approach, with an angle of descent significantly above the industry standard.

More than 110 G280 aircraft are in service with owners around the world. With its highly efficient and reliable Honeywell HTF7250G engines, the G280 can travel 3,600 nautical miles/6,667 kilometers at a speed of Mach 0.80.

Source : Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. - view original press release