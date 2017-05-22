Rockwell Collins unveils Pro Line Fusion integrated avionics upgrade for Challenger 604 aircraft

Only turn-key integrated avionics upgrade for the Challenger 604 aircraft that complies with aviation regulatory mandates and updates display technology

Modernized flight experience through touchscreen navigation, synthetic vision, and graphical flight planning

Rockwell Collins today announced a new Pro Line Fusion integrated avionics upgrade for the Bombardier Challenger 604 aircraft. Working closely with Bombardier as the original aircraft manufacturer and Nextant Aerospace as the installation design certification lead, this sole all-in-one solution will comply with pending mandates while modernizing the flight experience for pilots. The Pro Line Fusion upgrade is expected to be certified by fall of 2018 and available exclusively through Bombardier and Nextant Aerospace.

“The Challenger 604 is a highly-valued, long-haul aircraft that owners want to continue flying well into the future,” said Craig Olson, vice president and general manager, Business and Regional Systems for Rockwell Collins. “This becomes the third aircraft platform to have the Pro Line Fusion aftermarket upgrade option, continuing our ongoing effort to provide owners with a means to keep their aircraft relevant with modern technology, enhanced situational awareness for pilots and aviation regulatory mandate compliance.”





The Pro Line Fusion upgrade replaces the factory-installed CRT displays with three 14.1-inch widescreen displays which feature advanced graphics, configurable windows and touchscreen interfaces. This upgrade brings a whole new set of beneficial options to the Challenger 604 aircraft, including:

A fully loaded package of baseline equipment for operation in modernizing global airspace—ADS-B mandate compliance, SBAS-capable GNSS, localizer performance with vertical guidance (LPV) approaches, radius-to-fix (RF) legs and more

Optional FANS and Link 2000+ EASA mandate compliance

Synthetic vision as a standard feature, including extended runway centerlines with mile markers to better orient the pilot from top of descent through final approach

Touch-interactive maps with eyes-forward flight planning, real-time onboard weather radar overlays, and special-use airspace and search patterns for expanded situational awareness and reduced workload

Geo-referenced electronic navigation charts that display own-ship aircraft position for enhanced situational awareness during approaches and on taxi

Easy and fast database updates using a standard USB drive port on the front of the displays, or the optional Aircraft Information Manager (AIM) wireless data loading service.

To ensure compliance with aviation regulatory mandates and to take full advantage of this opportunity, owners can contact Bombardier or Nextant Aerospace to start planning for the upgrade.

Source : Rockwell Collins - view original press release