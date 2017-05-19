Mobile Security for Defense and Government Summit

''Improving Security and Innovation for the Mobile Ecosystem''

7 June, 2017 - 8 June, 2017, Arlington, VA, United States

Our Mobile Security for Defense and Government Summit is designed as an educational and training ''Town Hall'' forum, where thought leaders and key policy-makers across military and civilian organizations, industry and academia can come together for actionable discussions and debate.



2017 Discussion Topics Include:

Improving mobile threat intelligence

Derived credentials & active authentication

Current activities towards accessing classified data in a mobile environment: balancing accessibility & security

Security concerns for the Internet of Things (IoT)

Improving enterprise networks to support mobility efforts

The role of mobile security management tools; including MDM; for Federal Agencies and DoD

Tactical Mobility: From Garrison to a deployed environment

Acquisition perspective towards the development; delivery and sustainment of secure mobile enterprise services

Eye towards global reach; speed to delivery; cloud-based services and mobility with commercial mobile device integration





About the Summit & Why You Should Attend

Both the DoD and Federal agencies are increasingly turning to mobile devices to meet the needs of a more agile workforce. The need for mobility has also brought unique security challenges to the forefront; these challenges need to be met in order to safeguard government networks and the multitude of devices that have access to them.

It is not only about the device; it is also about the infrastructure supporting the device and the entire data strategy of the enterprise and how it supports mobility. Ensuring the government controlled mobile enterprise will be a significant security challenge; this is largely due to the constant and rapid evolution of threats to that enterprise.

For the federal agencies, more organizations are moving toward mobile and cloud computing for internal mission and public-serving applications, acknowledging the role that mobility has towards driving workplace efficiency and satisfaction. With the transition, however, has come concerns for the safety and integrity of government data in those applications.

You can expect to hear from OSD, the Military Services, and Federal Government agency counterparts.

2017 Summit Speakers Include:

Mr. Bill Marion , SES, Deputy Chief, Information Dominance & DCIO, US Air Force

, SES, Deputy Chief, Information Dominance & DCIO, US Air Force Frontis B. Wiggins , SES, Chief Information Officer, US Department of State

, SES, Chief Information Officer, US Department of State Mr. Gary Wang , Deputy CIO, HQDA Chief Information Officer / G-6, US Army

, Deputy CIO, HQDA Chief Information Officer / G-6, US Army Mr. Jacob Marcellus , Acting Mobility Portfolio Manager, DISA

, Acting Mobility Portfolio Manager, DISA Mr. Manish Patel , CIO, PEO EIS, US Army

, CIO, PEO EIS, US Army CAPT Michael Dickey , Commander, C4ITSC, USCG

