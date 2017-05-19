Boeing All-Electric Satellite for SES Will Help Improve In-Flight Connectivity and Enable Other Traffic-Intensive Data Applications
- Built for SES of Luxembourg, the 702 satellite is Boeing's fifth with all-electric propulsion; design includes metallic 3-D printed parts
The Boeing [NYSE: BA] SES-15 satellite, launched today, will bolster connectivity for Wi-Fi and entertainment services on flights over North America, Mexico and Central America. It will also serve the government, enterprise and maritime sectors.
This 702-model satellite also demonstrates that using 3-D printed parts can improve affordability and production. More than 50 such metallic parts are on the vehicle in the primary structure.
2017 Top 5 Micro Satellite Manufacturers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Midd...
“With its all-electric propulsion, and inclusion of 3-D printed hardware, SES-15 is a great example of how we can create efficient and cost-effective products rapidly for customers,” said Mark Spiwak, president, Boeing Satellite Systems International. “In fact, SES-15 was designed, built, tested and delivered to the launch site ahead of schedule.”
This is the fifth Boeing satellite to be deployed with a highly efficient all-electric propulsion system.
SES-15 has a hybrid payload, including additional Ku-band wide beams and Ku-band High Throughput Satellite (HTS) capability, with connectivity to gateways in Ka-band.
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA's) safety efforts will also benefit from the satellite as SES-15 carries a Wide-Area Augmentation System (WAAS) hosted payload for the FAA.
SES has ordered 12 Boeing satellites since 1990, including SES-15. SES-15 is the operator’s first 702 all-electric satellite in its fleet.
Source : The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) - view original press release
Jun 28 - 29, 2017 - Arlington, United States
Mobile Deployable Communications 2018 Conference
Feb 1 - 2, 2018 - Warsaw, Poland