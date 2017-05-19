Marines Award $143 M IT Contract to CSRA

CSRA Will Continue Providing Personnel and Payroll Services to USMC Technology Services Organization (TSO) Under 5-Year Contract

The United States Marine Corps' (USMC) Technology Services Organization (TSO) has awarded CSRA LLC, a subsidiary of CSRA Inc. (NYSE: CSRA) a 5-year, $143 million contract to provide IT support. CSRA has been the integrator of choice for the USMC TSO since 1989 – nearly 3 decades.

"CSRA is extremely proud of our longstanding partnership with the U.S. Marine Corps," said Executive Vice President Ken Deutsch, head of CSRA's Defense Group. "For nearly 30 years, CSRA has provided the USMC TSO with the latest information technology. We are honored to continue this legacy and support the TSO's personnel and payroll services. Our dedication is focused on helping our Marines succeed and complete their critical mission."





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Incident Response Services Market - Global Forecast to 2021

The $143.3 million, 5-year award provides engineering, maintenance, and operations support for a unique blend of Marine Corps enterprise business systems.

Anchor systems supported by the program include:

Marine Corps Total Force System (MCTFS) - DoD's only current integrated pay and personnel system.

Standard Accounting Budgeting Reporting System (SABRS) - the USMC accounting system which received an unqualified, favorable audit opinion.

Source : CSRA - view original press release