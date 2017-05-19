EDM to manufacture B737 Door Trainer for Jet2.com

EDM, a leading global provider of training simulators to the civil aviation and defence sectors, announced today that Jet2.com has awarded it a contract to manufacture a B737 Door Trainer.

The Door Trainer will be used to train the UK airline's cabin crew to become proficient in the safe operation of B737 aircraft doors including procedures for normal, abnormal and emergency scenarios.The Door Trainer will incorporate a clutch system to simulate slide deployment with an associated slide inflation sound to add further realism to the training experience.





Once built at EDM's manufacturing facility in Manchester, the new B737 Door Trainer will be shipped and installed at Jet2.com's cabin crew training centre in Bradford, West Yorkshire. EDM has previously manufactured a B757 Door Trainer and B737 Overwing Exit Trainer for Jet2.com.

