Leonardo attends SITDEF in Peru, the most important event in the Country focused on the defence and security fields

Operating the C-27J, the Peruvian Air Force have ordered four of the aircraft, utilizing them for research, rescue and humanitarian transport during recent devastating floods

Leonardo considers Peru as a fundamental market for its growth strategy

The radar systems and helicopters made by Leonardo represent the ideal solution for the Peruvian Armed Forces

The 18th of May in Lima, Peru, will see the opening of the country’s most important showcase focused on the Defence and Security fields, in which Leonardo participates in its consolidated One Company organisation a leader in aerospace, defence and security.

Leonardo’s C-27J has been chosen by Peru thanks to its ability to safely and cost efficiently operate in all operational scenarios of Latin America, including activities on high-altitude unprepared runways of the Andes and of the many local airports. Leonardo has been present in Peru since the early 1980’s through the supply of training MB-339 aircraft.. Today, thanks to over 50 years of experience in the field of pilot training, Leonardo has developed a training system that includes the twin-engine Aermacchi M-346 airplane, the mission simulators and the missions’ support system, tools for academic training, and management instruments for the training itself, all completely integrated and capable also of interconnecting ground simulators with the aircraft in flight during training missions. Currently the M-346 range can count on the Fighter Trainer and Fighter Attack versions, equipped with weapon and avionics systems, capable of meeting the requirements of many Latin American countries. The new Aermacchi M-345 training aircraft represents the most recent Leonardo’s proposal for the basic-advanced pilots’ training phase, an economically optimum solution due to the fact that costs are comparable with those of a propeller trainer while advantages are in line with the performance of a jet aircraft.





Competence and background in the sectors of Electronics, Defence and Security Systems make Leonardo today a global leader, capable of covering all the main market segments, with programmes addressed to security in the defence and civil areas. The company has contributed to the security strengthening of many Latin American Armed Forces by supplying radars, tactical communication systems and optical sensors and is today capable of offering latest-generation combat and radar systems for air defence.

Several Leonardo’s helicopter models for defence and security have reached a remarkable success in many Latin American countries. Among these, for instance, the Lynx helicopter for naval activities in Brazil, the best-selling AW139 in Brazil, Chile, Trinidad & Tobago and in Panama for tasks of public security, patrolling and rescue, and the AW109 series in nations such as Chile and Mexico for law enforcement and transport missions. Most recently, the all-new AW169 was chosen by Argentina’s Gendarmerie for law enforcement and border patrol operations.

Source : Leonardo, A Finmeccanica Company - view original press release