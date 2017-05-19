AerCap Delivers 767 to Atlas Air Worldwide

AerCap Holdings N.V. (“AerCap”) (NYSE:AER) has announced it has delivered a Boeing 767-300ER to a subsidiary of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (“Atlas Air Worldwide”), a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. The Boeing 767-300ER, powered by GE engines, was manufactured in 1997 and is the seventh of eight 767-300ERs AerCap is delivering to Atlas Air Worldwide.

AerCap President and Chief Commercial Officer Philip Scruggs said, “We are pleased to support Atlas Air Worldwide’s fleet requirements as the company expands its business base to new markets. The 767-300ER remains the most popular choice of aircraft type in its class, due to its reliability and range. We wish our partners at Atlas Air Worldwide continued success.”





Atlas Air Worldwide President and Chief Executive Officer William J. Flynn added, “We are pleased to take delivery of this latest aircraft, and we look forward to working with AerCap as we continue to grow our fleet of 767s.”

Source : AerCap Holdings N.V. - view original press release