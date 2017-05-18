Close Air Support Conference

Enabling Agile and Precise Close Air Support

7 June, 2017 - 8 June, 2017, London, United Kingdom

Effective delivery of close air support and precision fires, both within the conventional and asymmetric environment, remains a decisive factor in the outcome of ground operations. A discussion of close air support is particularly timely, with coalition strikes being carried out on a daily basis over Iraq and Syria, the delivery of close air/air interdiction during complex counter insurgency environments remains a real challenge. Simultaneously, NATO land/air forces have entered an era of increased tension, where they must prepare for future high intensity operations against a technologically advanced enemy. How might CAS and integrated fires be delivered within an area of operations where air superiority may not be assured?

It is the aim of our forthcoming conference to focus on these questions and numerous other challenges surrounding the delivery of CAS. Focusing on the collaboration between military, research and industry to develop proactive solutions, inviting not only the leading operators at the forefront of air to ground operations and training, but also technical leaders from research and industry, who are create the platforms, targeting sensors, command and control and munitions at the heart of close air targeting and delivery





Benefits of Attending

Provide a platform for the advancement of close air support, both in the air and on the ground with an intent to further bridge the gap

Hear the very latest technological developments from research and industry, that are enhancing combat effectiveness and connectivity

Gain an update on strategic partners respective CAS programmes and the work of leading industry OEMs

programmes and the work of leading industry OEMs Deliberate key requirements for targeting, processing and delivery of close air support

Network with and build co-operation between strategic partners and educate industry on the unique needs of the operator and end user

Plus One Interactive Half-Day Pre-Conference Workshop | Tuesday 6th June 2017

Close Air Support Collective Training and the Changing Role of Simulation

Led by Mr Nick Sparks, Principal Consultant, Air Land Integration Ltd

12.15 - 5.30

Speakers

Air Commodore Paddy Teakle , Deputy Commander NATO AEW&C Force Command, NATO

Air Marshall (ret) Greg Bagwell CB CBE, Former Deputy Commander, Operations, Air Command, Royal Air Force

Brigadier General Nir Nin Nun, Air Support and Helicopter Air Division Commander, Israeli Air Force

Brigadier Richard Haldenby, Programme Lead, Command and Control Force Development Programme, Niteworks

, Programme Lead, Command and Control Force Development Programme, Niteworks Captain Merijn Kerkhofs , Deputy Commander, Target Support Cell, Royal Netherlands Air Force

, Deputy Commander, Target Support Cell, Royal Netherlands Air Force Colonel Dietmar Felber , Head, Joint Fires Branch, Army Concepts and Capabilities Development Centre, German Army

, Head, Joint Fires Branch, Army Concepts and Capabilities Development Centre, German Army Colonel Zdenek Bauer , Deputy Chief of Staff, Air Operations, Czech Air Force

, Deputy Chief of Staff, Air Operations, Czech Air Force Dr Lee Peterson , Program Manager, ViaSat Inc

, Program Manager, ViaSat Inc Flight Lieutenant Daniel Jones , Weapons, Tornado Standards and Evaluation Squadron , Royal Air Force

, Weapons, Tornado Standards and Evaluation Squadron , Royal Air Force Group Captain Christopher Mullen , Chief, Air Operations Co-ordination Centre, Joint Fires and Influence Branch , NATO

, Chief, Air Operations Co-ordination Centre, Joint Fires and Influence Branch , NATO Lieutenant Colonel Andrea Olivieri, Precision Guided Munition Subject Matter Expert, Combat Air Branch, Joint Air Power Competence Centre, NATO

Precision Guided Munition Subject Matter Expert, Combat Air Branch, Joint Air Power Competence Centre, NATO Lieutenant Colonel Colonel Shawn Basco , Senior Military Assistant to the Deputy Chairman, NATO, United States Marine Corps

, Senior Military Assistant to the Deputy Chairman, NATO, United States Marine Corps Lieutenant Colonel James Krischke , Chief, Forward Air Control Capabilities Section, Air Command , NATO

, Chief, Forward Air Control Capabilities Section, Air Command , NATO Lieutenant Colonel Luca Restelli , Chief, Forward Air Controller Section, Air Ground Operations School, Italian Air Force

, Chief, Forward Air Controller Section, Air Ground Operations School, Italian Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Thierry Aguilar , Digitally Aided Close Air Support Program Officer, Fighter Equipment, French Air Force

, Digitally Aided Close Air Support Program Officer, Fighter Equipment, French Air Force Major Anastasi Valerio , Operations Chief, 51 Wing, Italian Air Force

, Operations Chief, 51 Wing, Italian Air Force Major Nader Samadi, Commander, German Air Ground Operations School, French/German Air Ground Operations School, German Air Force

Commander, German Air Ground Operations School, French/German Air Ground Operations School, German Air Force Major Nicholas Dimitruk , Course Chief and Standardization Officer, TACAIR Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Pacific, United States Marine Corps

, Course Chief and Standardization Officer, TACAIR Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Pacific, United States Marine Corps Major Rick Keeson , SO2 Effects, Attack Helicopter Force Headquarters , Joint Helicopter Command

, SO2 Effects, Attack Helicopter Force Headquarters , Joint Helicopter Command Squadron Leader Tim Brown , Officer Commanding, Advanced Training Squadron, School of Aerospace Battle Management, RAF

, Officer Commanding, Advanced Training Squadron, School of Aerospace Battle Management, RAF Wing Commander John Leighton , Commanding Officer, Air Platform Protection Test & Evaluation Squadron , RAF

Source : ASDEvents