Close Air Support Conference
- Enabling Agile and Precise Close Air Support
- 7 June, 2017 - 8 June, 2017, London, United Kingdom
Effective delivery of close air support and precision fires, both within the conventional and asymmetric environment, remains a decisive factor in the outcome of ground operations. A discussion of close air support is particularly timely, with coalition strikes being carried out on a daily basis over Iraq and Syria, the delivery of close air/air interdiction during complex counter insurgency environments remains a real challenge. Simultaneously, NATO land/air forces have entered an era of increased tension, where they must prepare for future high intensity operations against a technologically advanced enemy. How might CAS and integrated fires be delivered within an area of operations where air superiority may not be assured?
It is the aim of our forthcoming conference to focus on these questions and numerous other challenges surrounding the delivery of CAS. Focusing on the collaboration between military, research and industry to develop proactive solutions, inviting not only the leading operators at the forefront of air to ground operations and training, but also technical leaders from research and industry, who are create the platforms, targeting sensors, command and control and munitions at the heart of close air targeting and delivery
Benefits of Attending
- Provide a platform for the advancement of close air support, both in the air and on the ground with an intent to further bridge the gap
- Hear the very latest technological developments from research and industry, that are enhancing combat effectiveness and connectivity
- Gain an update on strategic partners respective CAS programmes and the work of leading industry OEMs
- Deliberate key requirements for targeting, processing and delivery of close air support
- Network with and build co-operation between strategic partners and educate industry on the unique needs of the operator and end user
Plus One Interactive Half-Day Pre-Conference Workshop | Tuesday 6th June 2017
Close Air Support Collective Training and the Changing Role of Simulation
Led by Mr Nick Sparks, Principal Consultant, Air Land Integration Ltd
12.15 - 5.30
Speakers
- Air Commodore Paddy Teakle, Deputy Commander NATO AEW&C Force Command, NATO
-
Air Marshall (ret) Greg Bagwell CB CBE, Former Deputy Commander, Operations, Air Command, Royal Air Force
Brigadier General Nir Nin Nun, Air Support and Helicopter Air Division Commander, Israeli Air Force
- Brigadier Richard Haldenby, Programme Lead, Command and Control Force Development Programme, Niteworks
- Captain Merijn Kerkhofs, Deputy Commander, Target Support Cell, Royal Netherlands Air Force
- Colonel Dietmar Felber, Head, Joint Fires Branch, Army Concepts and Capabilities Development Centre, German Army
- Colonel Zdenek Bauer, Deputy Chief of Staff, Air Operations, Czech Air Force
- Dr Lee Peterson, Program Manager, ViaSat Inc
- Flight Lieutenant Daniel Jones, Weapons, Tornado Standards and Evaluation Squadron , Royal Air Force
- Group Captain Christopher Mullen, Chief, Air Operations Co-ordination Centre, Joint Fires and Influence Branch , NATO
- Lieutenant Colonel Andrea Olivieri, Precision Guided Munition Subject Matter Expert, Combat Air Branch, Joint Air Power Competence Centre, NATO
- Lieutenant Colonel Colonel Shawn Basco, Senior Military Assistant to the Deputy Chairman, NATO, United States Marine Corps
- Lieutenant Colonel James Krischke, Chief, Forward Air Control Capabilities Section, Air Command , NATO
- Lieutenant Colonel Luca Restelli, Chief, Forward Air Controller Section, Air Ground Operations School, Italian Air Force
- Lieutenant Colonel Thierry Aguilar, Digitally Aided Close Air Support Program Officer, Fighter Equipment, French Air Force
- Major Anastasi Valerio, Operations Chief, 51 Wing, Italian Air Force
- Major Nader Samadi, Commander, German Air Ground Operations School, French/German Air Ground Operations School, German Air Force
- Major Nicholas Dimitruk, Course Chief and Standardization Officer, TACAIR Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Pacific, United States Marine Corps
- Major Rick Keeson, SO2 Effects, Attack Helicopter Force Headquarters , Joint Helicopter Command
- Squadron Leader Tim Brown, Officer Commanding, Advanced Training Squadron, School of Aerospace Battle Management, RAF
- Wing Commander John Leighton, Commanding Officer, Air Platform Protection Test & Evaluation Squadron , RAF
