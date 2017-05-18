Newsletter Subscription


Thursday, May 18, 2017

Elbit Subsidiary Awarded an Approximately $166 M Contract

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT and TASE: ESLT) ("Elbit Systems") announced today that its U.S. subsidiary, Elbit Systems of America LLC., was awarded an approximately $166 million contract from a prime contractor to provide operator interface and computer processing capabilities for a U.S. Army platform. The contract will be performed primarily in Fort Worth, Texas, over a five-year period.

