Booz Allen to Provide Secure, Reliable Networks for US Navy Forces

A reliable connection to a communications network can be challenging on land—and even more so when at sea. The U.S. Navy’s Tactical Networks Program Office (PMW 160) is responsible for ensuring the Navy has access to secure and reliable communications networks on any platform, anywhere. To support the modernization of these Tactical Networks, the Navy’s Program Executive Office for Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Intelligence (PEO C4I) has selected Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) to support equipping sailors, as well as joint and coalition partners, with cyber-resilient, integrated networks and foundation computer systems. PEO C4I awarded Booz Allen a $96.1M cost-plus-fixed-fee contract, over a base plus four-year period, to complete this mission-critical work.

“We are honored to be selected as PMW 160’s primary industry partner to synchronize Navy legacy programs with the Consolidated Afloat Networks and Enterprise Services,” said Ralph Wade, a Booz Allen Hamilton Vice President and leader in the firm’s US Navy and Marine Corps business. “Booz Allen develops and deploys cost-effective systems engineering solutions using technical expertise that harmonizes innovation with practicality. We look forward to applying our cyber capabilities and strategic prowess in digital platforms to strengthen the robust network that Navy tactical forces rely on every day.”





Source : Booz Allen Hamilton - view original press release