Jacobs Wins US Army Electronic Proving Ground Scientific and Engineering Support Services Contract

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has received the contract to support the United States Army Electronic Proving Ground Scientific and Engineering Support Services, providing test and evaluation for the Army and other Department of Defense agencies. Work will primarily be performed at Fort Huachuca with additional work at Fort Hood, Fort Bliss, Aberdeen Proving Ground and White Sands Missile Range. The contract is valued in excess of $130 million over five years if all options are exercised.

“Jacobs has a long history of supporting the U.S. Army, ranging from research and development to test and evaluation, to sustainment and support of complex weapons systems,” said Jacobs Senior Vice President Aerospace and Technology Darren Kraabel. “This award is paramount as we implement our strategy to bring new solutions to the Major Range and Test Facility Bases.”





Under this contract, Jacobs will provide a wide variety of distributed network systems testing, cybersecurity, enterprise system testing, electromagnetic environmental effects, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, information assurance, logistics, safety and security. The contract also includes supporting developmental and operational intelligence, electronic warfare, software, cyber and biometric testing.

Source : Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. - view original press release