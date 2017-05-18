More CFM56-5B engines ordered by Delta to power additional A321ceo aircraft

Delta Air Lines announced that it has selected CFM International's CFM56-5B engine to power 30 additional A321ceo aircraft announced May 11, 2017.

These A321 aircraft will join more than 200 CFM-powered A319/A320/A321 aircraft Delta currently operates. The airline is using the higher-capacity aircraft to gradually replace less-efficient domestic aircraft that will be retired from its fleet.





"We have a long, rich history with Delta Air Lines and we are highly gratified by the level of confidence they continue to show in CFM and our products," said Gaël Méheust, president and CEO of CFM. "We are delighted to be part of this team."

Delta was actually CFM International's first customer and launched the product into commercial service on April 24, 1982 when it flew the very first McDonnell Douglas DC-8-71 aircraft powered by CFM's CFM56-2 engine on a flight between Atlanta and Savannah, Georgia. The airline now has in service or on order more than 430 Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 family aircraft powered by industry-leading CFM56 engines.

Source : Safran S.A. (Paris: SAF.PA) - view original press release