CACI to Provide Cyber Security Systems Support to Naval Facilities Engineering Command

CACI International Inc ( NYSE:CACI ) announced today that it has been awarded a $21 million task order by the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center (SSC) Atlantic to provide cyber security systems support to the Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) to enhance the security of industrial control systems important to America’s critical infrastructure. The two-year task order, awarded under the SPAWAR Integrated Cyber Operations contract vehicle, represents continuing business for CACI.

SSC Atlantic provides a wide range of information warfare capabilities to the Navy, including communication and networking systems; intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance support; business systems; and information security. Under this contract, CACI will continue to provide personnel and expertise to support NAVFAC’s capability to meet Department of Defense information assurance standards for providing cyber security to the Navy’s industrial control systems. This work builds upon CACI’s experience designing, developing, configuring, certifying, and accrediting the initial hardware and software that secure these industrial control systems, which control utilities and manage facility energy systems.





John Mengucci , CACI’s Chief Operating Officer and President of U.S. Operations, said, “Navy industrial control systems are vital to the infrastructure and business operations of Naval facilities. CACI will leverage its experience and expertise delivering cutting-edge information assurance tools and processes that enhance the cyber security of the Naval Facilities Engineering Command’s critical industrial control systems.”

According to CACI President and Chief Executive Officer Ken Asbury , “This win solidifies the strong relationship CACI has with its U.S. Navy customers, and positions us for continued growth supporting high-value business systems for the Navy. We remain on the forefront of providing innovative solutions and services to help secure our nation’s critical infrastructure and keep Americans safe.”

Source : CACI International Inc - view original press release