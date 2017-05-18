UVision Unveils High-Precision, Extended-Range Loitering Munition System

Equipped with a multi-purpose warhead, Hero-400EC's unique cruciform design delivers high accuracy and reduces collateral damage

UVision Air Ltd. – a global pioneer of lethal aerial loitering systems of all sizes – unveils theHero-400EC, its new enlarged, extended-range, extremely precise loitering munition system. The system’s unique cruciform aerodynamic designdelivershigh-accuracy and reduces collateral damage. Its electric motor enablesit to loiter silently above a target, ready to instantly respond to pop-up threats. The Hero-400EC will be presented for the first time at the Ground Warfare and Logistics Conference in Latrun, Israel, on May 16-17, 2017.

According to Noam Levitt, CEO of UVision, “We recognized theneed for a long-range platform that could remain in the air for extended periods of time, provide a substantial warhead effective against a wide variety of targets, and also deliver missile-level pinpoint strike capabilities. The Hero-400EC answers these critical needs.”





The Hero-400EC is a revolutionary Loitering Munition System using man-in-the looptechnology and advanced Electro-Optical/Infra-Red (EO/IR)payloads that can locate, track and strike static or moving targets with pinpoint accuracy and surprise. The system features a low noise and thermal signaturemodular multi-tube launcher that is adaptable to a wide range of platforms, thereby offering air, land, and sea capabilities.

The abort capability allows automatic reentry into the loitering mode, re-engagement of the enemy, or return to the recovery area using a parachute. This makes Hero-400EC a cost-effective weapon of choice on today’s asymmetric battlefield. The Hero-400EC has a maximum take-off weight of 40 kg and a warhead weight of 10 kg, with an endurance of up to 2 hours.

Mr. Levitt further remarked, “The system is currently in an advanced stage of development, with customer demonstrations planned for later this year. We believe it will prove very successful as the only platform of its kind in its category that meets these very real and acute needs".

About the Hero Family of Loitering Munition Systems

The Hero family comprises seven systems, designed for assorted tasks at various ranges. Hero systems enable high-speed transit flight and low-speed loitering, depending on the tactical or strategic needs of the mission – engaging moving targets, light-duty vehicles, tanks, and other strategic objectives. The Hero systems can be provided in the ISR configuration, enabling the use of the platform as a means for gathering intelligence – or as a missile, enabling precision attacks on targets, using warheads of various types and weights.

The Hero family can carry out pinpoint strikes in urban areas or remote locations, with minimal collateral damage. In cases where an attack is aborted, Hero systems can be recalled and assigned to a different target. With extremely low noise and thermal signatures, these systems integrate highly advanced stabilized Electro-Optics day/night cameras and are ideal for deployment from air, land, and sea.

Source : UVision Air Ltd.